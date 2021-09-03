Sadio Mane admits Ibrahima Konate has ‘really surprised’ him at Liverpool FC

Sadio Mane is tipping Ibrahima Konate to enjoy a strong debut season at Liverpool FC – and says he’s been “really surprised” by how quickly he’s adapted to life at the club.

The defender ended up being Liverpool FC’s only recruit of the summer transfer window, with the Reds having agreed a deal to bring him to Anfield from RB Leipzig back in May.

The 22-year-old Frenchman will be hoping to earn a spot in the first team this season as he looks to help the Reds challenge for the Premier League title.

Konate is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Merseyside outfit this season following his big-money move earlier in the summer.

Mane has now revealed that he has been impressed by Konate’s start to life behind the scenes at Melwood and he is tipping him to enjoy a strong debut campaign in England.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website, Mane said of Konate: “He is a very nice lad and from the first day he was with us I was really surprised because it was like he has been here for years.

“With myself that was not the case because I am a bit shy, but he just came in and settled straightaway which is really important.

“You could see in pre-season that he was doing well from the start and we are really, really happy to have him.

“I feel that this year he will have a great season for Liverpool.”

Mane, 29, has scored one goal in three Premier League games for the Reds so far this season.

