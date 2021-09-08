Liverpool FC are considering making a €35m move to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Todofichajes.com is claiming that the Reds are keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old as they consider adding to their attacking line-up next year.

The same story claims that because Asensio is not a major part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at Real Madrid, the attacking midfielder is looking at a potential route out of the Spanish club.

Asensio is yet to start a La Liga game for Real Madrid this season, and he has only made three substitute appearances from the bench for the Spanish giants so far.

According to the article, Arsenal had been leading the race to sign Asensio, but it is now Liverpool FC who are the front-runners for his signature after the summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC could firm up their interest in the Spaniard in the January transfer window, according to the story.

The Reds endured a relatively quiet summer transfer window as they only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

