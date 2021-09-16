Michael Owen urges caution over Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool FC contract talks

Michael Owen thinks Liverpool FC should take a balanced approach as they aim to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract at Anfield.

The Reds are believed to be keen to hand Salah a new and improved deal to get him to commit his long-term future to the Merseyside outfit.

Salah has been one of Liverpool FC’s most important players since signing for the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and he was one of the driving forces behind their Premier League title triumph in 2019-20.

The 29-year-old has already made a strong start to the new campaign, scoring four goals and making two assists in all competitions for the Anfield club.

Salah’s current deal with Liverpool FC is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and the Reds are thought to be eager to get him to sign an extension.

However, former Liverpool FC star Owen doesn’t think that the Reds should rush negotiations and says that the Merseyside outfit need to be sensible when considering his wage packet.

Speaking on BT Sport on Wednesday night, Owen said: “I’m guessing his deal is more complicated than the others as he’s the main goal-scorer and the big earner.

“I imagine his is the most complicated as it will probably be his last big contract.

“From the club’s point of view, I know everyone says, ‘give him what he wants’. But fans don’t actually want that.

“You need structure. If you give Salah double what [Virgil] van Dijk’s on, suddenly there could be a problem in the camp.

“We’ve seen lots of instances like that over the years, at Arsenal in the main. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang was just given what he wanted and now look…

“It’s his last big contract, he’s not going to move and he’s on whatever he’s on a week. It’s not as easy as that. I think you’ve got to keep a bit of respect and parity without the club.

“He’ll probably become Liverpool’s top earner because I think they’ll find a way. There’s no word coming out that they’re miles apart so I think it will get done but I do think Liverpool are right to make it as reasonable as possible.”

Salah was in great form in front of goal for Liverpool FC last season, as he scored 22 goals and made five assists in 37 games in the Premier League. He also netted six times in the Champions League for the Reds last term.

Liverpool FC, who are currently third in the table and level with joint leaders Manchester United and Chelsea FC, will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

