Peter Crouch has urged Liverpool FC to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract following his exceptional form for the club in recent seasons.

The Egypt international once again underlined his importance to the Liverpool FC team at the weekend when he scored in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford in the Premier League.

In doing so, the 29-year-old became the fastest Liverpool FC player to score 100 goals in the Premier League – and he is only behind Alan Shearer for Blackburn (124 games), Harry Kane for Tottenham (138) and Sergio Aguero for Manchester City (147) in reaching his top-flight century.

Liverpool FC opted not to make many signings in the summer transfer window, bringing in defender Ibrahima Konate as their only acquisition.

Instead, the Reds focused on tying down a number of their key first-team players to new deals, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk all signing new contracts with the Merseyside outfit.

The focus will now turn to securing Salah to a new deal. The Egypt forward’s current contract with the Reds is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool FC will be eager to secure his services for the long term.

Former Liverpool FC star Crouch feels that the Reds should now be focused on extending Salah’s deal – and that they should be prepared to make him the club’s highest-paid player.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Crouch said: “The priority is making sure he agrees a new contract. He is the best signing they could make. Everybody else is done and he is the biggest hitter.

“It might upset a few people, because he will inevitably be on more money than Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and the rest. But he backs that up with statistics. Just look at his numbers; he’s now in the club’s top 10 scorers with 131 goals and bearing down on Harry Chambers (151) in ninth, who he could pass this season.

“I am biased, of course, but strikers are worth the money. Salah wins games.

“The best thing he can do is sign a five-year deal, secure himself for life and become a club legend.”

Crouch added: “Real Madrid have been sniffing but why would he go there? There isn’t a club on the planet he could join that is better than Liverpool at this stage.

“Hypothetically, if he goes elsewhere in the Premier League he’ll lose what he has built at Anfield. There are no European destinations that are a no-brainer. Barcelona and Real are not the same, there are other factors with Paris Saint-Germain and the merits of Ligue 1.

“Anybody would want Salah. His relentlessness is incredible. No matter how Liverpool are playing, Salah scores. There is no doubt that he should be more revered.”

Salah will be hoping to feature when Liverpool FC travel to FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

