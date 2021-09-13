Marcus Rashford sends message to Liverpool FC star during 3-0 victory at Leeds United

Marcus Rashford took to social media to wish Harvey Elliot a speedy recovery after the Liverpool FC youngster suffered a serious injury during Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win at Leeds United on Sunday.

With Liverpool FC leading 2-0 at Elland Road thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabinho, young midfielder Elliot had to be carried off on a stretcher after a sliding challenge from Pascal Struijk, who was sent off as a result of the challenge.

Sadio Mane then netted a late third goal for Liverpool FC to confirm the victory for the Reds.

However, the game was overshadowed by the injury to Elliot, and Manchester United star Rashford was one of the big names in football to wish the 18-year-old a quick recovery.

Posting on Twitter during the game, Rashford said: “Ahhhh man rivalry aside that looks really nasty, no one wants to see that, thoughts are with you Harvey @LFC.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher also chimed in with his thoughts after the final whistle.

Carragher said on Twitter: “Brilliant result and performance from @LFC but overshadowed unfortunately by the sickening injury to Harvey Elliott, speedy recovery kid.”

Liverpool FC are third in the Premier League table and level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea FC.

