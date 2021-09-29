Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Mohamed Salah following his record-breaking form for Liverpool FC this season.

The Egypt international scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool FC in their 3-3 draw with Brentford at the weekend as he became the fastest player in the Merseyside club’s history to reach a century in the top flight by reaching the milestone after 151 games.

Salah has been one of Liverpool FC’s key attacking players since his arrival at the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Last season, he netted 22 goals and made five assists in 37 Premier League games and also scored six times in 10 Champions League outings.

Salah, who has already netted five times in six Premier League games this season, is aiming to be one of the main contenders for the top-flight golden boot this term.

And former Manchester United star Ferdinand doesn’t believe that Salah gets the credit he deserves for his superb form.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “We need to do a whole segment on Salah not getting the attention, the time, the talk, the focus which he deserves.

“He’s the fifth quickest to 100 Premier League goals in history, and the biggest fact of all that is he’s a wide player. He’s a wide striker, he’s not an actual out-and-out number nine.

“Ahead of him is Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry and then Salah.”

Ferdinand went on to explain just why he is such a keen admirer of the former AS Roma and Chelsea FC man.

He continued: “From the people I’ve spoken to who have been around him, played with him, worked at the club… He’s focused, he’s got that mentality, that obsession with football, obsession with scoring goals and being at the top of the charts.

“Every game you watch him he gets at least one or two opportunities on goal, created by himself or put on a plate for him.

“He’s an absolute killer. So when you’re talking about the best strikers, the best attackers in world football over the last couple of years, Salah has to be in the conversation.

“Go and watch Salah and what he does. He dominates and destroys top level players on a regular basis. He makes the game look easy, he makes football look easy.

“When a player’s doing that at the speed at which he plays, that tells you they’re high level. Numbers, trophies don’t lie. Salah has it all.”

Salah’s current contract at Liverpool FC is due to expire in the summer of 2023, and the Reds are likely to be keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

The Egypt international will be expecting to start when the Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday with a crunch showdown against defending champions Manchester City at Anfield.

