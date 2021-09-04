Sadio Mane sets himself goal target for the season with Liverpool FC

Sadio Mane is aiming to net 30 goals for Liverpool FC this season

Saturday 4 September 2021, 21:30 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane has set himself an ambitious target of scoring 30 times for Liverpool FC this season.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s finest attacking talents and his excellent form helped to propel Liverpool FC to the title two seasons ago.

Mane has already scored one goal in three Premier League games for Liverpool FC this season and he will be hoping to help them sustain a title challenge this term.

Last season, Mane netted 11 goals and made seven assists in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s men, as the Reds finished in third place in the top-flight table.

This season, however, the Senegal international is hoping to step his game up in front of goal for the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mane said: “I want to score goals, and set up team-mates, even to score 30 goals.

“I was so disappointed with last season, and passionately so, as I thought I could have done more. Whereas I might have been scoring between 18 and 22 goals a season, then on that occasion it was no longer the case so, of course, I was going to be disappointed.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leeds United away from home on Sunday.

