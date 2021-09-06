Gossip

Liverpool FC continue to 'press ahead' with talks over Mohamed Salah's contract

Liverpool FC are keen to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract at Anfield, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 6 September 2021, 22:00 UK
Mo Salah
Mo Salah (Photo: Mo Salah / Instagram)

Liverpool FC are continuing to “press ahead” with talks with Mohamed Salah’s representatives about a new contract for the attacker, according to reports.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the Reds are keen to tie the 29-year-old down to a new contract at Anfield, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The same story, however, suggests that Salah is not seeking a contract worth £500,000 a week, as had been suggested in some reports over the weekend.

The Reds are reportedly keen to reward the attacker for his superb form for the club since he signed for the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

It is claimed in the same article that Liverpool FC have made signing Salah to a new contract a “priority” after they agreed new deals for a number of key first-team players over the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Thomas Tuchel
Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts where Man United are going to finish
Paul Merson
Paul Merson can’t believe Man United didn’t target ‘phenomenal’ Chelsea FC signing
Erling Haaland
Arsene Wenger makes prediction about Erling Haaland’s future after Chelsea FC reports
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole makes prediction about Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal v Norwich City
Related Articles

Home »
Thomas Tuchel
Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts where Man United are going to finish
Paul Merson
Paul Merson can’t believe Man United didn’t target ‘phenomenal’ Chelsea FC signing
Erling Haaland
Arsene Wenger makes prediction about Erling Haaland’s future after Chelsea FC reports
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole makes prediction about Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal v Norwich City
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network