Liverpool FC are continuing to “press ahead” with talks with Mohamed Salah’s representatives about a new contract for the attacker, according to reports.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the Reds are keen to tie the 29-year-old down to a new contract at Anfield, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The same story, however, suggests that Salah is not seeking a contract worth £500,000 a week, as had been suggested in some reports over the weekend.

The Reds are reportedly keen to reward the attacker for his superb form for the club since he signed for the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

It is claimed in the same article that Liverpool FC have made signing Salah to a new contract a “priority” after they agreed new deals for a number of key first-team players over the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road.

