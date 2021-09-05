Mohamed Salah is seeking a pay-rise to £500,000 a week if he is to sign a new contract with Liverpool FC, according to a report.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Egypt international is after a significant hike in his salary if he is to commit his long-term future to the Merseyside outfit.

The same story says that Salah’s current deal is believed to be netting him around £200,000 a week but the forward wants a big pay-rise in any new deal at Anfield.

Salah’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool FC will likely be keen to get their talismanic forward to sign a new deal with the Reds.

The article claims that Jurgen Klopp is “anxious” to tie the Egypt international down to a new contract to ward off potential interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the story, there have not yet been any breakthroughs in talks between Salah and the club due to the wage demands.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Leeds United on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip