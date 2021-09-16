Alan Shearer praises Liverpool FC star who ‘did not put a foot wrong’ at Leeds United

Alan Shearer singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold for special praise after the full-back’s fine performance for Liverpool FC against Leeds United at the weekend.

The 22-year-old has made an excellent start to the season for the Merseyside outfit and has already notched up two assists in four Premier League games for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Alexander-Arnold laid on an assist for Mohamed Salah to score the opener for the Reds in the 20th minute at Elland Road, before goals from Fabinho and Sadio Mane made the 3-0 victory secure.

The England international will be hoping to play a key role for the Reds this term as they look to wrestle the Premier League trophy back from Manchester City.

And Three Lions legend Shearer was highly impressed by what he saw from Alexander-Arnold on Sunday.

Picking the England youngster in his Premier League team of the week for the weekend, Shearer said: “Liverpool’s right-back created the opening goal and did not put a foot wrong all match.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield.

