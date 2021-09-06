Thiago Alcantara sets clear target for Liverpool FC this season

Thiago Alcantara says Liverpool FC are looking to win every trophy available to them this season.

The Reds struggled in the Premier League last season as they failed to find consistent form in the top flight and ended up finishing in third place in the table.

Liverpool FC were without important defender Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for much of the campaign as they ended up scrapping for a top-four finish.

The Merseyside outfit will now have their sights firmly set on mounting a serious Premier League title challenge this season as they aim to wrestle the trophy back from Manchester City.

And Thiago is confident that the Reds can challenge on all fronts under Jurgen Klopp this term.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website, Thiago said when asked about the club’s targets for the season: “Well, I have the same feeling I’ve had in every team I’ve played, which is to aim as high as possible.

“That means to win every competition possible: the league, Champions League and the cup competitions too. That’s always been the objective. I’d say there’s no difference between this year, last year and the one before that.

“We want to win everything and have that hunger to not just win every competition but to win every game.”

Liverpool FC, who have taken seven points from their opening three games, will return to Premier League action at the weekend when they travel to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

