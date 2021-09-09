Jordan Henderson reckons that Trent Alexander-Arnold should continue to play at right-back for Liverpool FC because he is “so good” in that position.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for Liverpool FC in recent seasons and he helped them to win the Premier League title in the 2019-20 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold was deployed in a midfield role for England in their World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Sunday, and he played the full 90 minutes as the Three Lions wrapped up a dominant 4-0 victory.

Despite the Liverpool FC star earning lots of praise for his performance in the new position, Henderson believes that for now, Alexander-Arnold should stick to playing at right-back for his club.

Discussing Alexander-Arnold’s performance against Andorra, Henderson said: “Trent did some good things.

“Obviously it was his first time really in that position so he’s learning all the time, it’s a new experience for him. He did really well.

“We changed personnel a little bit in the second half but it is a great experience for him. Going forward it is a possibility for him and the manager will think that’s good for him.

“But at the minute he is so good at right-back, especially at club level, that I don’t see that changing in the near future but it’s good the gaffer here is looking at it to see what he can add – you have to be very talented to play in any position – but for me, he is so good at the right-hand side delivering crosses that he should stick to that for the time being.”

Alexander-Arnold scored two goals and made seven assists in 36 Premier League games for Liverpool FC last season.

Both Henderson and Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action with a trip to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC are aiming to get back to winning ways after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC last time out.

