Gary Neville has praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for his “breathtaking” performance for Liverpool FC against Leeds United on Sunday.

The 22-year-old full-back notched up an assist and produced a fine display for the Merseyside outfit as Liverpool FC claimed a 3-0 victory at Elland Road.

Alexander-Arnold has been in excellent form for Liverpool FC in recent seasons and he has already made two assists in four games in the Premier League this term.

Last season, the England international scored two goals and made seven assists in 36 Premier League games for the Reds as they finished third in the table.

Former Manchester United full-back Neville is a huge admirer of the right-back and he heaped praise on him following his display for Liverpool FC against Leeds United.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Neville said: “He’s the best passer of a ball at right-back that I’ve ever seen.

“He’s David Beckham and Kevin De Bruyne at right-back. I loved him against Leeds. He was breathtaking.”

Neville also went on to explain why he thinks that Alexander-Arnold would be better off staying in his right-back role than moving into midfield.

He continued: “The midfield thing is a no-go for me.

“I think Southgate had 10 players he had to get into the game against Andorra and Reece James went to right-back and he went to midfield, I think that was temporary.”

Liverpool FC will host AC Milan in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

