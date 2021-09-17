Paul Merson predicts Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace

Paul Merson is not expecting Liverpool FC to have any problems when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday – and he is tipping them to claim a comfortable 3-0 victory at Anfield.

The Reds came from 2-1 down to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night as Jurgen Klopp’s men got their European campaign off to a winning start at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have made a solid start to the new campaign, and they head into this weekend’s round of fixtures having taken 10 points from their opening four games to leave them level with joint-leaders Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Everton.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, picked up their first Premier League victory of the season last weekend when they claimed a thrilling 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Merson is confident that Liverpool FC will have too much for the Eagles, and he is backing them to claim all three points with a comfortable win at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for sportskeeda, Merson said: “I watched Liverpool play in the Champions League last night and they absolutely blew AC Milan away in the first 15 minutes or so.

“They missed a penalty in the first half and somehow went into half-time 2-1 down!

“Virgil van Dijk was rested and Liverpool looked a bit shaky at the back at times, but he’s likely to return to the starting 11 against Crystal Palace.

“Against Leeds United, Liverpool could have won 7-0, but they were wasteful in attack. It just seems to me like when the game is over, their attackers just go and do their own thing.

“Sometimes, it’s like watching grassroots football – when one team is winning 10-0, everyone wants to score!

“Palace had a good result against Tottenham Hotspur, as they recorded their first win of the Premier League season.

“That said, I expect Liverpool to win this one rather comfortably.”

Liverpool FC have won their last eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five in the process.

The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League since March, when they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Fulham – a run of 14 games in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip