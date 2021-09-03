Cristiano Ronaldo would’ve had bigger impact at Man City than Man United, claims pundit

Cristiano Ronaldo would have had a bigger impact at Manchester City than Manchester United this season, according to Trevor Sinclair.

The 36-year-old superstar sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford this week after Manchester United splashed the cash to bring him back to the club from Juventus.

In the days leading up to Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, he was surprisingly linked with a move to their local rivals Manchester City.

However, the former Real Madrid star ended up signing a two-year contract with Manchester United this week.

Sinclair reckons that Ronaldo would have been a better fit for Manchester City, and he doesn’t think that his arrival at Old Trafford is going to change Manchester United’s “whole season”.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sinclair said: “I feel his impact at Manchester City would have been huge.

“They haven’t got a striker, they need one, the possession and the amount of chances they carve out and don’t get finished because they haven’t got an out and out striker such as [Sergio] Aguero or someone like Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Of course he would [have been a better fit at Man City], Man United have got Edinson Cavani, who does a very similar job.

“I’m sure Manchester United fans are delighted that he’s gone to Manchester United, but whether he’s gonna change their whole season I don’t think that’s the case, he could have been massive for Manchester City.

“I think I would have been more disappointed in Ronaldo’s legacy if he chose Manchester City.

“He is a Manchester United great, for him then to go to Manchester City, I think a lot of Manchester United fans wouldn’t have had him.”

Manchester United, who finished second last season, will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday 11 September.

