‘What a man’: Michael Owen raves about Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United’s 2-1 win over Villarreal

Michael Owen was quick to lavish praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored a last-gasp winner to hand Manchester United a 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

It looked as though the Champions League group-stage game was going to end all square at Old Trafford after Alex Telles had cancelled out Paco Alcacer’s opener in the second half.

However, summer signing Ronaldo proved his worth once again when lashed home a finish into the roof of the net with virtually the last kick of the game after combining with substitute Jesse Lingard.

Ronaldo, 36, has been in top form for the Red Devils since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window, with the Portugal international now having scored five goals in five games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen felt Ronaldo didn’t have the best of games but still delivered when it mattered at Old Trafford.

“It’s unbelievable,” Owen told BT Sport after the final whistle. “You run out of superlatives to say about this man [Ronaldo].

“He did very very little throughout the game, he had one of his poorer games. I’m sure some people were thinking, when the likes of Lingard and [Edinson] Cavani were getting warmed up, ‘is it going to be [Ronaldo coming off]?’

“No, it can’t be. You can’t take that man off just in case a chance crops up at the last minute. A chance cropped up, and bang, it’s in the back of the net. What a man.”

Former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison also praised Ronaldo and Lingard for their parts in the winning goal after the final whistle.

“You have to credit Jesse Lingard – it’s a great cut-back,” Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Once Ronaldo gets into that position, he doesn’t miss.

“He can have a quiet night, but that’s what world-class players do – they finish like that.”

The win handed Manchester United their first Champions League points of the season and left them third in Group F, a point behind leaders Atalanta.

Manchester United will now turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

