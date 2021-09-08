Manchester United could have a “clear run” at signing Declan Rice from West Ham United next summer as Chelsea FC turn their attentions elsewhere, according to a report.

The Mirror is claiming that both Manchester United and Chelsea FC remain keen on potential moves to sign the 22-year-old from West Ham as they look to bolster their midfield options.

However, according to the story, Chelsea FC have now set their sights on Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni – and that could leave Manchester United with less competition in the race to land Rice.

The article claims that Manchester United were keen to bolster their midfield options in the summer transfer window but ended up not bringing anyone in in the middle of the park.

The story also cites other reports claiming that as things stand, Rice has no intention of signing a new contract at West Ham United.

Rice has made one assist in three Premier League appearances so far this season and he was one of England’s stars during the summer as he helped them to reach the Euro 2020 final.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are preparing for their home Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday.

