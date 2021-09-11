Dimitar Berbatov names the signing he wants to see Man United make next year

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Manchester United should be in the market for a new right-back next year.

The Red Devils were busy in the summer transfer window as they concluded deals to bring in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming for his Red Devils team to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they ended up second and without a trophy last term.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Berbatov was delighted to see the Red Devils bring in defender Varane from Real Madrid this summer, but he’d now like to see the club sign a new right-back to add some competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford.

Asked which position he’d like to see Man United strengthen next, Berbatov told Metro: “Right-back [they need to improve], in my opinion.

“I was really happy that they bought a second back, and what a second back [Varane], a serial winner.

“But a right back to give more push to Wan-Bissaka, to drive that competition and everywhere else is a complete squad.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their home Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearance for the Red Devils against the Magpies since his return to the club from Juventus last month.

