Manchester United have been taking part in “positive discussions” with Bruno Fernandes over a new contract for the Portugese playmaker, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Fernandes has quickly established himself as one of Manchester United’s most important players since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020.

The 27-year-old playmaker has already scored four goals in four games in the Premier League this season and he laid on an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United’s Champions League defeat by Young Boys on Tuesday night.

Fernandes’ current contract at Old Trafford is not due to expire until the summer of 2025, but the Red Devils are thought to be keen to tie the midfielder down to a new deal.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has revealed that Manchester United have opened talks with the Portugese playmaker over a new deal, and the player himself is keen on staying at Old Trafford.

Posting on Twitter earlier this week, Romano said: “Talks ongoing since July between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes agent.

“Positive discussions underway – Bruno wants to stay, Man Utd want him to sign new deal by the end of the year.

“Bruno’s contract is now considered the ‘priority’ together with Pogba.”

Manchester United will take on West Ham United away from home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

