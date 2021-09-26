Bruno Fernandes makes vow to Man United fans after penalty miss

Bruno Fernandes took to social media to insist that he will bounce back stronger after he missed a late penalty in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Portugal international stepped up to take a spot-kick in second-half stoppage time after Kortney Hause was penalised for handling in the box.

Aston Villa were leading 1-0 at Old Trafford Hause had fired the visitors into the lead moments earlier – but Fernandes badly missed his spot-kick as he fired high and wide, with Manchester United suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season.

There were some raised eyebrows at Old Trafford when Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who many had assumed would take spot-kick duty for the Red Devils following his return to the club from Juventus in the summer.

Fernandes was clearly disappointed by the miss but he took to Instagram on Saturday evening to make a promise to Manchester United fans that he will bounce back as quickly as possible.

Posting on Instagram, Fernandes wrote: “Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.

“I’ve always assumed my responsibilities and I’ve always embraced them under pressure in moments like this. Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net.

“Criticism and contrasting opinions are a big part of football. I’ve learned to live with it, even using them to drive me on, and I consider it all a very important part of my commitment to never stop trying to improve and to become the best player I can possibly be, for me and the team.

“Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.

“The most important thing for me is to win together and I’ll always do everything I can to help my teammates and the club to be the best we can be.

“I’m a player who leaves everything on the pitch, with great desire and commitment. And that’s what I’ll continue to do.

“Thank you for all your support after the final whistle! Hearing you chanting my name in the stadium was very emotional… I will come back stronger for me, because these are the standards I hold myself to, but most of all for my teammates and our fans who have always supported us.”

The 27-year-old has already scored four goals in six Premier League games for Manchester United this season, and he will be hoping to fire the Red Devils to a victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Before that, Manchester United will look to claim their first Champions League points of the season when they host Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

