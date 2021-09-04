Paul Merson can’t believe Man United didn’t target ‘phenomenal’ Chelsea FC signing

Paul Merson has admitted his surprise that Arsenal or Manchester United didn’t move to sign Saul Niguez ahead of Chelsea FC this summer.

The Blues confirmed a deal to bring the 26-year-old midfielder to Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy last week.

Saul will now be looking to establish himself as a regular fixture in Chelsea FC’s midfield this season as the south west London side aim to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Spain international helped Atletico Madrid to win the La Liga title last season and he’ll now be aiming to prove himself in the English top flight.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson, however, has revealed his surprise at the fact that the Gunners nor Manchester United competed with Chelsea FC for Saul’s signature.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Chelsea now have a midfield dreams are made of after getting Saul Niguez on deadline day.

“What a phenomenal signing that is. He’s in his prime. He’s just won La Liga. He plays in all the big games. And you get him on loan. That’s amazing.

“He’s only going to cost £30m if they make it permanent as well. Where do you ever find players like that for that kind of money? Amazing.

“Chelsea already have three great midfielders in N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. He’s the fourth.

“And they are going to need him. They are going deep in every competition this season. They need players.

“I don’t know why teams like Manchester United and Arsenal didn’t go in for him. Look at their midfields.

“United have Paul Pogba but he can’t play in a two and then it’s Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

“And Arsenal ended up handing a new contract to Granit Xhaka… The difference in class is enormous.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

