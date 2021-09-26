Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man United fans after Aston Villa defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to call on his Manchester United team-mates to “react immediately” after their surprise 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season against the Villains at Old Trafford as Kortney Hause’s late goal secured the win for the visitors.

There was late drama at Old Trafford when Bruno Fernandes missed his penalty in stoppage time after Hause was penalised for handball in the box, with the Portugal international skewing his kick high and wide.

The result left Manchester United in fourth place in the Premier League table and one point behind leaders Liverpool FC, who were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Brentford later on Saturday.

Manchester United will now look to bounce back to winning ways when they host Villarreal in the group stage of the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

And Ronaldo, who many thought would assume penalty duty for the Red Devils following his return to the club, took to social media on Saturday to offer his thoughts on the defeat.

Posting on his Instagram account, Ronaldo said: “This is only the beginning, but in a competition as strong as the Premier League, every point counts! We must react immediately, get back on our feet and show our true strength.🔴⚫️ #mufc.”

Manchester United’s next Premier League game is a home clash against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

