Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the key to his Man United return

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a “key” role in his return to Manchester United this summer.

The 36-year-old signed for the Red Devils at the end of the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his attacking line-up at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils, featuring the option for a further year.

And Ronaldo has now opened up about how Sir Alex Ferguson played an important role in his return to Old Trafford this year.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV, Ronaldo said: “As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester [United] at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key.

“I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon. For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me.

“He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person.

“I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday 11 September.

