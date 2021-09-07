Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to help Man United youngsters this season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United this summer will help to bring out the best in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, according to Glen Johnson.

The Portugal international is settling into life back at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Juventus last month.

Ronaldo will be looking to help Manchester United challenge for the Premier League title this season, 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid.

There may be some concerns that the 36-year-old’s return to Manchester United could hinder the first-team chances of the likes of Sancho and Greenwood this season.

However, former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC star Johnson feels that the Portugal superstar’s arrival at the club will only be a positive for Manchester United’s young players.

Asked if he thinks that Ronaldo’s return will threaten the development of some of the club’s young English players, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “I very much hope not.

“They should be rubbing their hands to want to work with him. So no, it won’t. If it hinders their improvement that’s a fault of their own.

“You’ve got one of the best players in the world, one of the best players of all time that you’re going to be sharing a dressing room with – they should be walking in his shadows everyday and learning from him.

“It should be a good thing not a bad thing.”

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip