‘Truly wonderful’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Lineker takes to social media to praise Cristiano Ronaldo after his two-goal haul against the Republic of Ireland

Friday 3 September 2021, 07:30 UK
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to send a message of congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo after he became the highest goal-scorer in men’s international football on Wednesday night.

The new Manchester United signing scored twice in a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland to become the highest scorer in international football with 111 strikes, ahead of Iran’s Ali Daei on 109 goals.

Ronaldo’s double was the perfect way for him to celebrate becoming Manchester United’s latest signing, after he sealed a return to Old Trafford from Juventus earlier this week.

England legend Lineker was quick to take to social media to congratulate Ronaldo on his achievement.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations @Cristiano on becoming the highest goalscorer in international football history. A truly wonderful achievement.”

Gary Lineker Tweet

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Newcastle United at home after the international break on Saturday 11 September.

Mason Greenwood fired Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux at the weekend in their most recent outing.

