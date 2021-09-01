Cristiano Ronaldo makes touching tribute to Sir Alex Ferguson in Man United post

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a touching tribute to Sir Alex Ferguson in his first Instagram post since having re-signed for Manchester United.

The 36-year-old Portugal international was confirmed as a Manchester United player once again on deadline day after he signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo’s new contract also includes the option to extend his deal by a further year following his transfer from Juventus.

The European championship winner will now be focused on helping Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title this season as they look to end their long wait for the trophy.

After his transfer was officially completed on Tuesday morning, Ronaldo took to Instagram to reveal his delight at the move, and also add a message to his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson at the end.

Posting on Instagram, alongside a picture of himself celebrating one of his goals for the Red Devils from his first spell at the club, Ronaldo wrote: “Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United.

“The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide.

“It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!

“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.

“History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!

“I’m right here! I’m back where I belong! Let’s make it happen once again!

“PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

