Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man United fans after thrilling win at West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to reveal his delight at Manchester United’s thrilling 2-1 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ronaldo continued his excellent start to the season with the Red Devils at the London Stadium as he netted an equaliser with a tap-in in the 35th minute after Said Benrahma had put the Hammers ahead five minutes earlier.

Jesse Lingard then curled home a superb winner for Manchester United in the 89th minute, scoring against the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

There was late drama at the London Stadium when David De Gea saved Mark Noble’s penalty after Luke Shaw was penalised for handball in the box.

The victory was Manchester United’s third in a row in the top flight and it left them third in the table and level on points with Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

Ronaldo, who has now scored four goals in three games since his return to Manchester United from Juventus, took to Instagram after the game to reveal his delight at the resilience shown by the Red Devils.

He shared a picture of himself celebrating during the game on the photo-sharing app and wrote: “Every game in the Premier League is always an amazing fight for the three points.

“Today we got to see a glimpse of all the obstacles that we will find on our way, but we have to keep our mind set on our goals.

“Together! Strong! Focused! Let’s go, Devils! 💪🏽”

Lingard issued his own update on Instagram after the game, paying tribute to the Hammers fans for the warm reception they gave him.

Lingard wrote: “Thats football ❤️ thank you for the warm reception today 👏🏾 #jlingz.”

Manchester United will face West Ham United once again on Wednesday night when they host the Hammers in the third round of the League Cup at Old Trafford.

