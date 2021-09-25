David De Gea makes prediction about Man United after Cristiano Ronaldo arrival

David De Gea believes that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer can help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title.

The 36-year-old attacker has made an instant impact in the Manchester United team since his arrival from Juventus in the summer transfer window last month.

Ronaldo has been a regular name on the team-sheet since his move back to Old Trafford and he has wasted no time in demonstrating his prowess in front of goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Solskjaer has been charged with steering Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season as they aim to try and lift the trophy for the first time since 2013.

De Gea has now admitted his delight at being able to work alongside Ronaldo on a regular basis, and he feels that the experienced players such as Juan Mata and himself, as well as the Portugal superstar, will be able to inspire and support the club’s younger starlets.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Saturday’s clash against Aston Villa, De Gea said of Ronaldo: “I think that the impact is already there. It’s amazing to have him back at home.

“He’s already a legend in the club, so I think for the players, for the young lads, for everyone, he’s a great guy to see every day how he works in the gym, how he treats himself, how he takes care of his body, and of himself.

“He is an amazing player and it’s great to see him here every day working hard and helping the team.

“Let’s see, like I said, now we have a bigger squad, big players – players with experience like Cristiano, like Raphael Varane, like me, Juan Mata – so we have more experience on the team.

“So let’s see, it can be a great year.”

Manchester United are now turning their attentions back to Champions League affairs and their home clash against Spanish side Villarreal in the group stage on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are looking to put the first points on the board in the Champions League this term after they lost 2-1 to Young Boys in their opener earlier this month.

