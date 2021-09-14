David De Gea has admitted his delight at seeing Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United from Juventus this summer.

The Portugal international announced his return to the Premier League on Saturday by scoring two goals in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the top flight at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, 36, will be aiming to help fire Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge this season as they look to try and win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

De Gea has now admitted that he and his team-mates are thrilled to have Ronaldo back at the club and he hopes that his arrival can help to spur the Red Devils on to success this term.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday evening, De Gea said: “It’s great to have Cristiano back at home.

“He showed already on the first day at Old Trafford the impact he has by scoring two goals, very important goals for us. You know his qualities and the experience of Cristiano is amazing.

“It’s great for us, he’s a legend here at the club already. It’s great to have him back and it’s massive for us.”

De Gea also revealed his delight at the way he has started the season.

“I feel very well and strong and confident,” he continued.

“I feel very happy at the club and with my team-mates and the staff. I’m training 100 per cent every day, I’m putting my focus and experience for the team and young lads and trying to help all the time.

“I feel very, very well.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to take on West Ham United in the top flight.

