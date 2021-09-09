‘Not going to happen’: Dimitar Berbatov issues warning to Man United’s Bruno Fernandes

Dimitar Berbatov has warned Bruno Fernandes that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to replace him as Manchester United’s number one set-piece taker this season.

Ronaldo, 36, is settling into life back at Old Trafford after the Red Devils shelled out to bring him back to the club from Juventus last month.

The Portugal superstar could make his first appearance of the season for the Old Trafford outfit when the Red Devils welcome Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Fernandes has been Manchester United’s first-choice set-piece taker since his arrival at the club from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

However, former Manchester United and Spurs striker Berbatov thinks that it’s obvious that Ronaldo will assume set-piece duties following his return to Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Berbatov said: “It’s going to change, Bruno [Fernandes] taking the set pieces is not going to happen.

“In football there is a hierarchy in every club, you know it as a football player.

“When someone like Ronaldo comes, when someone is your captain for your country, someone who is one of the best in the history of football.

“You will show respect and whether you like it or not he’s going to take the penalties and the free kicks unless the guys have a conversation.

“When you’re 25 you see football differently. When you’re 36 you see it another way. So they will talk and find a solution.”

Ronaldo scored 29 goals and made three assists in Serie A for Juventus last season.

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

