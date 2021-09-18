Ed Woodward: Man United ‘excited’ about the season ahead

Ed Woodward says that everyone at Manchester United is “feeling excited” about the season ahead after their summer spending.

The Red Devils were one of the busier Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window as they brought in four new players to add to their squad.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton as the Red Devils added to their squad in a bid to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Ronaldo, 36, has already gotten off to a brilliant start since his transfer from Juventus, with the Portugal international having scored three goals in his first two appearances for the Red Devils since his return.

The pressure is firmly on Solskjaer for his side to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

Now, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Woodward has delivered his verdict on the club’s business in the summer transfer window and their targets for the season ahead.

Speaking after the release of the club’s full-year financial results, Woodward said: “We significantly strengthened the squad over the summer, with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton.

“These signings have demonstrated our continued ability to attract some of the world’s best footballers to Old Trafford, and our firm commitment to helping Ole deliver success on the pitch.

“We have been clear in our strategy to build a squad with a blend of top-class recruits and homegrown talent, comprising a balance of youth and experience, with the aim of winning trophies and playing attacking football the Manchester United way.

“As part of this, we have continued to strengthen our recruitment and scouting processes, and we have also increased our investment in the academy, to ensure that this success is sustainable.

“While squad-building is a constant process, we are more confident than ever that we are on the right track.”

He added: “Everyone at the club is feeling excited about the rest of the campaign.”

Woodward has been Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman since 2012, and he will leave his role at the end of this calendar year.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to east London to take on West Ham United.

