Manchester United have made signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund their top priority for next summer’s transfer window, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils have identified the Norway international as their top choice to bolster their attacking line-up, despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this summer.

The same story says that Manchester United are set to face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for the 21-year-old’s signature next year.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s top attacking talents, and he scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

According to the article, Haaland’s release clause at the end of this season is set at €75m, making the young attacker an attractive proposition for a host of Europe’s top clubs.

The story says that Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford will not impact Manchester United’s efforts to sign Haaland from Dortmund next year.

Manchester United came close to signing Haaland from FC Salzburg during the 2019-20 winter transfer window before he opted to join Dortmund, according to the story.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when the Red Devils host Newcastle United on Saturday 11 September after the international break.

