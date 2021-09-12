‘I think’: Sir Alex Ferguson breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United return

Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed his delight at seeing Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United – and has revealed the role he played in the move.

The 36-year-old forward has returned to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club while Ferguson was in charge to sign for Real Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo made a dream start to life back at Manchester United when he scored two goals in the Red Devils’ 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Ferguson has now explained how he helped to get the deal over the line by speaking to the club’s owners as they wrapped up the move to bring him in from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window.

Speaking before Saturday’s game in an interview quoted by Metro, Ferguson said: “I’m exited like everyone else, there was anticipation all day yesterday and waking up in the morning. I speak for all supporters it’s a great day for Man United.

“A lot of people played their part (in bringing Ronaldo back) and I contributed knowing that really Cristiano wanted to come here and that was important. It worked very well.

“I wouldn’t say it’s emotional but it’s exciting for me and relief because I couldn’t imagine him playing for Man City, I don’t think anyone could.

“That’s why we took steps to make sure he came here and the club then followed in very well and I spoke to the Glazers and it was done.

“I think he will make an impact on the young players in particular, he’s got the experience to handle the occasion.”

Ronaldo will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Young Boys in their Champions League group opener on Tuesday night.

