‘Of course’: Bruno Fernandes makes claim about Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Bruno Fernandes has dismissed suggestions that he and Cristiano Ronaldo may not be able to find their best form together in the same team at Manchester United.

Ronaldo is getting used to life back at Old Trafford after having re-signed for the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old made the dream start to life back in the Premier League when he scored two goals in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the top flight at the weekend.

Fernandes also found the net for the Red Devils alongside Jesse Lingard as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men moved to the top of the Premier League table.

The 27-year-old has been Manchester United’s talisman since he signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020, but some have questioned whether Fernandes’ influence on the team could fall following the arrival of Ronaldo.

However, Fernandes has dismissed such suggestions and says that Saturday’s win over Newcastle United proves that the pair can shine in the same team.

Asked if the win over Newcastle proved he and Ronaldo could play together, Fernandes said: “Of course, that was never in doubt.

“Good players can be put together and always play well. Some days you can play well, some other days no. But it is not because one is closing the space of another. It’s because football is like that sometimes.

“Everyone knows what Cristiano Ronaldo brought for the club and we are really happy to have him. The most important, as he will say, is the result for the team. Good players can always play well together.

“We arrived at the end (of last season) with some mistakes but did really well. There has been an improvement in the club and now it is time to take the next step.”

Manchester United will travel to West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip