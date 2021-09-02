Gary Neville admits he is ‘disappointed’ for Man United midfielder

Gary Neville has admitted that he is “disappointed” for Jesse Lingard after he remained at Manchester United beyond the close of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder had been linked with a possible move away from Old Trafford this summer but a switch failed to materialise for the Englishman.

Lingard had enjoyed a fruitful six-month loan spell at West Ham United last season, with the midfielder having scored nine goals and made four assists in 16 Premier League games for the Hammers.

West Ham United were understood to have been keen to make Lingard’s stay in east London permanent, but a deal failed to materialise to keep him at the London Stadium.

Lingard will now remain as a Manchester United player until at least January, but former Red Devils star Neville has admitted his disappointment that the midfielder wasn’t offered the chance to move away from the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Wednesday, Neville said: “I would actually have thought that a couple more players at Manchester United [would have left]. I’m disappointed for Jesse Lingard that he’s not left Manchester United,

“He’ll get a few games, he’ll get moments on the pitch, he’ll contribute, but I think he had something going at West Ham last year that meant Jesse Lingard in his own right was standing up as a really good player.

“To go back to being a squad player again I think, for me, is disappointing. I think you sometimes have to sort of fly the nest and go. I thought he’d already done that with what he did last year.

“So I think there’s two or three players that won’t get a lot of game time this year that could have joined Dan James and really furthered their careers and got more football.”

Lingard has been limited to just one substitute appearance in the Premier League so far this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip