Danny Murphy is tipping Mason Greenwood to develop into an “absolute legend” at Manchester United – but warned his development could be hampered by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 19-year-old has made a strong start to the season with the Red Devils and he netted their winning goal in the 1-0 victory at Wolves at the weekend.

Greenwood has started all three of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League this season and he has netted three times in the top flight for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo’s transfer back to Old Trafford from Juventus this week will affect Greenwood’s first-team opportunities this season.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy feels that the Portugal star’s move back to the club could indeed hamper the English striker’s chances of development – but he is tipping Greenwood to become a club legend in the years to come.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said of Greenwood: “He’s 19, what he’s got is the natural knack to finish.

“He scores goals effortlessly with both feat. In fact, I can’t remember a forward being so effortlessly with both feat since Robbie Fowler.

“He was comfortable either way and Greenwood looks comfortable on his right foot.

“My concern for him is the singing of Ronaldo, I don’t want to put a downer on it as I can’t wait to see one of the best players play in the Premier League and its going to be fascinating how he fits into the team and how he builds relationships with [Bruno] Fernandes and [Jadon] Sancho.

“But I think, although Greenwood has played and scored goals on the right, I think he’s a centre forward and with [Edinson] Cavani still there, getting the minutes to evolve in the role as a nine is going to be limited for him.

“He’s got that lovely variation to his game, he’s a good passer of the ball but he doesn’t mind running in behind. He hasn’t got the pace of [Kylian] Mbappe but he’s more of a natural finisher.

“I think Greenwood, although we may have to wait a little longer due to Ronaldo’s signing, could go on to be an absolute legend for United. Ronaldo is going to delay his progression.”

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game on 11 September.

