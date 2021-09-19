‘I am certain’: Jamie Carragher makes prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Jamie Carragher is “certain” that Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of the main challengers for the Premier League golden boot this season – but he is not sure he can help fire Manchester United to a major trophy.

The 36-year-old has made a strong start to life back at Old Trafford, having scored three goals in three games heading into this weekend’s trip to West Ham United in the Premier League.

Ronaldo’s move back to Old Trafford came as something of a surprise, with the transfer happening quickly as Manchester United shelled out to bring him back to club from Juventus.

The switch materialised after Manchester United’s rivals Manchester City were initially linked with a move to bring the Portugal superstar back to the Premier League.

Ronaldo is being widely tipped to score a hatful of goals this season as he bids to help Manchester United end their long wait for the Premier League title.

And although Liverpool FC legend Carragher thinks that the former Real Madrid star will be one of the main contenders for the golden boot – he is not sure that the signing makes total sense for Manchester United.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher said: “Ronaldo could prove to be a better signing for the Premier League than for Manchester United.

“I am certain Ronaldo will challenge Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku for this season’s golden boot.

“As we saw last weekend against Newcastle United on his second United debut, Ronaldo’s mere presence is a certainty of goals, and his comeback has transformed the mood at his club and raised the profile of English football even more.

“But the broader question for United is whether Ronaldo’s arrival gets them any nearer to being a team that can win the title and Champions League again.

“On the evidence of the first few games, albeit they have won three of their first five matches, I would say no.

“Ronaldo’s match-winning ability will inevitably make United stronger. What his arrival alone cannot do is turn United into a title-winning unit or impose the distinctive way of playing they still lack.”

Ronaldo scored 84 goals in 196 Premier League games for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 during his first spell at the club.

Manchester United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013 – four years after Ronaldo left Old Trafford to sign for Real Madrid.

