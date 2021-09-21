Rio Ferdinand makes his feelings clear on Jesse Lingard at Man United

Rio Ferdinand believes that Jesse Lingard can continue to be an “asset” for Manchester United if the midfielder is used in the correct way by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It has been an up-and-down few days for the England midfielder, with Lingard having made the headlines for the wrong reasons last week when his badly-timed back-pass led to Young Boys’ late winner in their 2-1 victory over the Red Devils in the Champions League.

However, Lingard went some way towards making amends for that mistake on Sunday when he came off the bench to curl home a superb winner for Manchester United in their 2-1 victory at West Ham United in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a permanent move away from Manchester United in the summer transfer window after he spent the second half of last season on loan to West Ham.

But Solskjaer opted to keep hold of the attacking midfielder, insisting that he sees him as an important part of his squad.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has now explained why he thinks that Lingard can be an important part of the Red Devils this season as long as he is utilised in the correct way by his manager.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “People were crying out for Jesse Lingard to go out on loan. Yeah, I agree. If he wasn’t going to get opportunities, I would say: ‘you’ve got to go’.

“But it looks like Ole has said to him in the summer: ‘you’re going to get opportunities, I’m going to give you game time. You’ve got to make an impact.’ And he’s doing that.

“This is a great example of how you can be the villain one week and then three or four days later, you are the hero.

“This week for Jesse Lingard encapsulates exactly what it’s like to be a footballer. He gave away a goal, held his hands up during the week. Everyone was saying he should be gone. Come this week, he gets thrown on and produces the goods.

“He bangs one in the top corner. I’ve got to say, I’ve got some things wrong. We all do. But with Jesse Lingard, I’ve been consistent. I’ve always said he’s an asset to Manchester United if we use him in the right way.

“He’s come on in this game and produced. I think he can do that all season if he’s willing to play that role of coming in and being an impact player.”

Lingard is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season but has scored two goals from the bench in three substitute appearances.

He will be hoping to feature when Manchester United return to top-flight action with a home clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

