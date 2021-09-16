‘I hope people understand’: Jesse Lingard’s message for Man United fans

Jesse Lingard has taken to social media to reveal that he is “upset” for the part he played in Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat by Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester United took the lead in Switzerland thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, but the game became more difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 35th minute.

Young Boys then mounted a comeback in the second half, and the turnaround was complete in stoppage time when Lingard’s loose back-pass was pounced upon by Jordan Siebatcheu, who slotted home the winner for the home side.

Lingard had remained silent on social media following the defeat, but the Manchester United midfielder has now publicly voiced his thoughts on the game.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Lingard said: “Last night hurt. Every time I pull on the shirt, I hope people understand what it means to me.

“I always go out wanting to do the best for the club, the team and the fans.

“I’m upset for my part in the defeat. Mistakes happen in football but we pick ourselves up and go again.”

Lingard will be disappointed with the way his first appearance in the Champions League for Manchester United this season panned out.

The England international, who spent the second half of last season on loan to West Ham United, has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this term.

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways when they travel to take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

