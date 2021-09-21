Gary Neville refuses to change stance on Jesse Lingard after Man United win

Gary Neville has insisted that he still thinks Jesse Lingard should have left Manchester United in the summer transfer window – despite him scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory at West Ham on Sunday.

The 28-year-old curled home an excellent winner for Manchester United against the Hammers to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory for the Red Devils at the London Stadium after he came on as a second-half substitute in east London.

The English winger enjoyed a fruitful loan spell away at West Ham United in the second half of last season, scoring nine goals and made four assists in 16 Premier League games.

Lingard was strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to keep the midfielder at the Old Trafford club.

He has yet to start a Premier League game this season, but has scored two goals in three appearances from the bench in the top flight.

Former Manchester United full-back Neville feels that Lingard would have been better off leaving Old Trafford this summer, but he accepts that the midfielder will enjoy some good games for the Red Devils this term.

“I still maintain he should’ve left but he will have his moments,” Neville told Sky Sports after Sunday’s game. “I was happy to see how he bounced back after what happened in Europe in midweek.

“To bounce back and score the winner is a fantastic moment for him. He’s got good character, he’s a very good player and I feel he should be playing 40-45 games a season.

“He won’t get that at United in terms of 90-minute starts but he’s one of those players that I do feel United will benefit from having. I just thought for Jesse himself, he should’ve left. United could be a better team with someone like Lingard in it.

“Others may be more exciting but can you create a brilliant team with all those attacking players whilst having balance in the team? It’s important to have those who are willing to run the other way.

“Chelsea have a good balance, but United at the moment don’t quite have that same balance.”

Lingard – who was at fault in the lead-up to Young Boys scoring their winner in the 2-1 Champions League group-stage defeat in Switzerland last week – will be expecting to be involved when Manchester United take on West Ham United once again in the third round of the League Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip