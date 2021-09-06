Jesse Lingard makes prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Jesse Lingard is backing Cristiano Ronaldo to settle in quickly to life at Manchester United this season.

The 36-year-old is currently preparing for his return to English football after he signed for the Red Devils on a two-year contract from Juventus last month.

Ronaldo is arriving at Old Trafford 12 years after he initially left Manchester United to sign for the club in the summer of 2009.

The Portugal international will be aiming to try and help Manchester United mount a serious Premier League title challenge this season, as they aim to try and win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Lingard replicated Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration as he helped to fire England to a 4-0 win over Andorra in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

And the Manchester United midfielder opened up on Ronaldo’s return and his celebration after the game.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Lingard said: “Me and Mason were thinking about celebrations this week and obviously we mixed my celebration with Cristiano’s and I said I’d do it if I scored.

“It’s a little welcoming gift for him. He’ll settle in very quickly and it will help the team tremendously this season.”

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip