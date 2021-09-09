Trevor Sinclair has admitted that he is “confused” by Jesse Lingard’s decision to stay at Manchester United beyond the close of the transfer window.

Lingard enjoyed an impressive six-month loan spell with West Ham United last season after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the turn of the year.

The 28-year-old scored nine goals and made four assists in the Premier League for the Hammers in the second half of the campaign as he impressed for David Moyes’ men.

West Ham were thought to be keen on signing Lingard on a permanent deal but the midfielder ended up staying at Old Trafford beyond the transfer deadline.

Sinclair has now admitted that he has been left surprised and confused by the situation surrounding Lingard at Manchester United this season.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Sinclair said: “If he doesn’t get given the assurances and signs the new deal [at Man United], then he’s not as ambitious as I’d like him to be.

“I am confused, why he didn’t join West Ham permanently? He was loved there, he was the main man.

“He played once for Manchester United last season, he played 16 times for West Ham. He scored goals, got back into the England squad, why would’t he want to sign for them?”

Manchester United are preparing to return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

