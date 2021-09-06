Pundit 'surprised' that Man United didn't try and sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United

Trevor Sinclair admits his surprise that Man United didn't try and attempt to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 6 September 2021, 04:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Trevor Sinclair has admitted his surprise that Manchester United didn’t attempt to try and sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United this summer.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has been in top form for the Whites lately and he also impressed during England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

Phillips scored one goal and made two assists in 29 Premier League games for Leeds United last season as he helped the Whites to secure their place in the top flight for another campaign.

He has also already notched up two appearances for Leeds United this season as he bids to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side build on their campaign from last term.

Now, Sinclair has admitted his surprise that Manchester United didn’t look to make a move to try and sign Phillips this summer given his impressive performances for club and country.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Sinclair said: “I think Kalvin Phillips is ready [to join a top-four club].

“If Leeds do not really pick up this season and start threatening the top four, I think Kalvin Phillips will go.

“I am actually quite surprised that Manchester United didn’t have a look at him.”

Phillips will be hoping to feature for Leeds United when the Whites take on Liverpool FC at home on Sunday afternoon.

