Manchester United are still keen on signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and will make a fresh bid to land him in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United remain keen on signing the England international and will make a fresh attempt to bring him to Old Trafford in the new year.

According to the same story, Manchester United had an initial bid of £18m turned down by Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window as they attempted to bring the former Spurs full-back to Old Trafford.

The article says that Manchester United will now return with a fresh bid to land Trippier in January – but the Spanish club are likely to demand that his release clause of £34m is paid in full.

Trippier helped Atletico Madrid to win the La Liga title last season and he has notched up three assists in the Spanish top flight so far this term.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearance for Manchester United this season when they host the Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

