Gary Neville names three players who could leave Man United next summer

Gary Neville believes that the likes of Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will be on their way out of Manchester United next summer.

The Red Devils spent big in the summer transfer window as they bolstered their squad with the signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo – as well as veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Manchester United will be aiming to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also be planning for the future, as he looks to continue assembling his squad at Old Trafford this term.

Erling Haaland is likely to be linked with a move to the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund next summer, with Manchester United having already been credited with an interest in the Norwegian lately.

Former Manchester United star Neville believes that the arrival of Ronaldo at Old Trafford from Juventus this summer does not necessarily mean that a move for Haaland is off the table.

Asked if Ronaldo’s return means Haaland is now off the table, Neville told Sky Sports on Monday: “No. No I think Manchester United next year will lose probably Martial, they’ll lose Mata, Cavani will leave because they got another year out of him.

“So it will free places to be filled.

“If Haaland becomes available next summer and they want to do a deal with his agent – which is the big thing with Haaland – then Manchester United should go for him.

“And I don’t think Cristiano coming prevents Haaland joining.”

Manchester United will travel to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

