Arsene Wenger reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man United

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is “not 100 per cent rational”.

The 36-year-old Portugal international has secured a return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo, 36, has signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils and his deal also includes the option for Manchester United to extend it by a further year.

The Portugal international enjoyed a trophy-laden first spell at Manchester United when Wenger was still in charge at Arsenal.

And although he admitted that Ronaldo’s return is like a “love story”, he thinks that the decision was not purely based on sporting merit.

Speaking to BILD, as quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “This is a love story that you want to see.

“[He was re-signed] for more than just sporting reasons, it’s also emotional. I think the decision is not 100 per cent rational.

“Finding a balance in the team is a big challenge. But the players with a lot of experience still score a lot.”

Wenger also went on to reveal how Arsenal were close to signing Ronaldo before Manchester United snapped up the talented youngster back in 2003.

He added: “He was at our training ground and even wore an Arsenal jersey! But we could only pay €4m (£3.4m) back then. [Sir Alex] snatched him from me! And for €12m (£10.2m).”

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League at Old Trafford after the international break.

