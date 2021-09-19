Raphael Varane: What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told me before Man United move

Raphael Varane has revealed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to convince him to sign for Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer.

The French defender was one of the big names to arrive at Old Trafford this summer as Solskjaer moved to strengthen his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United signed Varane from Real Madrid in a deal believed to be worth around an initial £34m back in August and the 28-year-old has slotted seamlessly into the Red Devils’ back four.

Varane has made one assist in two Premier League appearances for Manchester United so far this season and he will be expecting to start when the Red Devils head to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The central defender has now lifted the lid on how Solskjaer helped to convince him that a move to Old Trafford was the right choice for him.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Varane said: “He [Solskjaer] spoke to me about the ambition of the team, and how I would feel playing for Manchester United.”

Varane also revealed that his France international team-mate Pogba also played his role in the switch. He continued: “Paul spoke to me about the club, about the atmosphere, about the expectations.

“Of course, he is a great player. But he also has very good, positive energy. He is a leader for the group. I’ve known him for a very long time so I’m happy to play with him.”

Reflecting on Manchester United’s aim to reestablish themselves at the pinnacle of English football, Varane added: “This is a new challenge for me.

“A different competition, a different mentality, a different atmosphere. It’s all new for me but I’ve enjoyed every day so far.

“It’s a big challenge to get Manchester United back to the top but I feel people want to win, people want to do great things with this club, and that’s a big motivation for me.”

Varane has enjoyed a trophy-laden career so far, with the French defender having won three La Liga titles and secured four Champions League triumphs during his time at Real Madrid.

He also helped France to win the World Cup back in 2018.

