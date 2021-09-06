Victor Lindelof reacts to Man United’s signing of Rafael Varane

Victor Lindelof has insisted that he was happy to see Manchester United seal a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer – even if the move negatively affects his playing time.

The Red Devils moved quickly to bring in the France international in the middle of the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolstered his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Varane, 28, has already established himself as one of the first names on the Manchester United team-sheet alongside Harry Maguire in the heart of the Red Devils’ defence.

The France international’s arrival at Old Trafford could spell less playing time for Lindelof in the coming season, but the Sweden international has insisted that he was pleased to see the World Cup winner arrive at the club this summer.

Asked about Varane’s signing, Lindelof said: “I think it’s great. I play in one of the world’s biggest clubs, it’s clear that you want good players.

“It’ll always be a competitive situation. I only see it as positive that we get good players into the club.

“It will only develop us, for my own part I see no problem with it. Sometimes I may not play a match, but for me, it does absolutely nothing

“I have played a lot the last two years and last year I had big back problems and played with pain.

“I think the squad looks very good. It feels good, we have a good atmosphere in the team and the Premier League is always a tough league. But we will do everything we can to win the title. That is the goal.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

