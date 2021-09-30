Gary Lineker took to social media to pay tribute to the “astonishing” Cristiano Ronaldo after his late winner handed Manchester United a 2-1 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League.

The 36-year-old continued his superb form in front of goal for the Red Devils when he fired home from close range deep into second-half stoppage time to secure Manchester United’s first European win of the season.

Ronaldo has been in top form for Manchester United since sealing his return to Old Trafford from Juventus last month, and he has been a regular fixture in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up.

England legend Lineker has clearly been impressed by what he has seen from Ronaldo and he took to his personal Twitter account after Wednesday’s game to salute the Portugal international.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “Wow! A 95th minute winner from the irrepressible @Cristiano. Astonishing footballer.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also took to social media to celebrate Ronaldo’s last-gasp winner.

Ferdinand wrote on Twitter: “Yessssssssss. My Guy 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @Cristiano 2-1 @ManUtd.”

With his appearance on Wednesday night, Ronaldo broke yet another Champions League record. He made his 178th appearance in Europe’s elite club competition, surpassing the previous 177 tally set by Iker Casillas. Lionel Messi is currently third with 151 appearances in the Champions League.

Ronaldo will be hoping to continue his fine form in front of goal when Manchester United host Everton in Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

