Garth Crooks has singled out the “imperious” Luke Shaw for special praise after he helped Manchester United to claim a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced himself back to the Premier League by scoring twice in the victory over the Magpies, adding to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

The result lifted Manchester United to the top of the Premier League table, with the Red Devils having taken 10 points from their opening four games in the English top flight.

Shaw, 26, has made one assist in four Premier League games for the Red Devils this season – and former Tottenham star Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the England international this term.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Is it me or is Luke Shaw looking imperious at the moment?

“The Manchester United full-back brushed Miguel Almiron to one side in the game’s early exchanges as if the Newcastle United playmaker had no right to be on the same pitch, never mind tackle him.

“The England international then proceeded to take his game into the heart of the Newcastle defence to lay on an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I haven’t seen Shaw play with the authority he is displaying at the moment.

“There is something quite special brewing at Old Trafford and Shaw is very much a part of it.”

Shaw will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign on Tuesday night with a trip to face Young Boys.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip